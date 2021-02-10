https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Standout Season For Wheeling University Forward Lily Ritz

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former Cambridge High School graduate, to now student athlete at Wheeling University, junior Lily Ritz is having a stand out season for the Lady Cardinals.

In her most recent game against the Golden Eagles Lily Ritz led Wheeling with her 25th straight double-double. She posted 20 points and 22 rebounds, and now ranks second all-time in Division II history with 25-straight games with a double-double. Ritz said she is never satisfied and always looking on ways to improve her game.


“I get excited but I feel like I could have done better, and then I usually just look at what I did wrong.”

Lily Ritz


According to the NCAA record book Ritz, is the first player in Division II history to notch multiple games with 30 rebounds or more. She matched a NCAA Division II single game record with 36 rebounds in a win over West Virginia State last season. Her 30 rebound performance at West Virginia state is tied for 11th best in Division II history.


“It’s really good to get back and finally playing again.”

Lily Ritz


Having a winning mindset going into every game is a must for this junior.


“Try to get the win and try to be a good team player, and be a good leader, just pass the ball and try to win.”

Lily Ritz


Ritz was also named Mountain East Conference co-Player of the week and she is thankful for her guard, Emily Holzopfel for always finding her on the court.


“she really does try and give it to me in the post and she looks for me a lot. One of those teammates that’s a good team player and tries to hustle a lot.

Lily Ritz


Next for Ritz and the Lady Cardinals, they take on West Liberty on February 9th at 5 p.m.

