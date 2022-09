BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks used a strong second half to pull off a 35-7 win over Buckeye Trail.

Leading 14-7 at the half, Barnesville’s Taison Starr scored three times to help the Shamrocks secure the win and improve to 3-0. The Rocks visit 0-3 Shadyside next week, Trail hosts 3-0 Shenandoah.