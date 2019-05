Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATHENS,OHIO(WTRF) - St. Clairsville advanced to the Ohio Division II Region 7 championship with a 9-2 win over Athens, Thursday at Bob Wren Stadium at Ohio University.

The Red Devils scored in six of the seven innings to get the win.

St.C will face the winner of the other semifinal between Licking Valley and Steubenville, Friday.