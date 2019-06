St.Clairsville Headed To State Tournament Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ATHENS,OHIO (WTRF) - The St.Clairsville Red Devils are headed to the Ohio state baseball tournament for the first time in 22 years, following their 4-2 win over Steubenville in eight innings to claim the Division II Region 7 championship.

Matt Busby's two-run single in the top of the eighth broke the 2-2 tie.

St.Clairsville's last appearance in the state tournament came in 1997 when they lost 3-0 to Canton Central Catholic.