Steelers and Browns match-up ends in a brawl

A fight breaks out during the end of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns Thursday night.

During the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Moments later tension between the two rose and Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit Rudolph on the head with it.

Steeler Maurice Pouncey defended Rudolph by kicking and punching Garrett.

Shortly afterward players from both teams ran toward the scene.

Pouncey, Garrett and Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game.

Garrett is expected to face a major suspension from the n-f-l.

Cleveland ended up winning the game, 21-to-7.