Steelers vs. Ravens game rescheduled again, now slated to be played Tuesday night

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Steelers vs. Ravens game has been postponed for a second time due to several Ravens players testing positive for COVID-19.
The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving but was moved to Sunday. Now the game has been moved to Tuesday night.
