COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTRF)–Several area wrestlers traveled to Columbus for the Ohio High School State Wrestling Championships.

Barnesville’s Reese Stephen made school history, winning the Division III 150lb title 3-2 over Joshua Greenwood.

He is Barnesville’s first state champion since 1985 and ended the season with 52 wins and only 2 losses.

Stephen says he got the win for his dad.