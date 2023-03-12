COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTRF)–Several area wrestlers traveled to Columbus for the Ohio High School State Wrestling Championships.
Barnesville’s Reese Stephen made school history, winning the Division III 150lb title 3-2 over Joshua Greenwood.
He is Barnesville’s first state champion since 1985 and ended the season with 52 wins and only 2 losses.
Stephen says he got the win for his dad.
I think it mean a lot for him just since I’m his son and everything we’ve went through my entire life and everything I’ve trained for these moments like these…I just went out there I was telling myself no excuses, no regrets the whole time. I was saying this is mine. This is my time to shine. I’m just excited to be the first state champ for my dad and this program.Reese Stephen, OHSAA D III 150lb State Champion, Barnesville