Steubenville And Weir Continuing Conditioning Programs

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Reconditioning programs are continuing at a number of schools while others have decided to put theirs on pause. At Weir it’s a new era in football. Coach Frank Sisinni has taken his spot as head coach and he’s looking forward to carrying on the same traditions instilled in the program from long time head coach Tony Filberto.

“There was a lot of time spent to get to this point and it’s a reward for me and a personal goal to be in this situation,” said Sisinni. But it’s rewarding as well to be around the kids because I’m with them every day in school now I get to extend my school day with them. You now it’s an extension of the classroom because coaching is teaching and teaching is coaching the way we see it.”

Coach Sissini says right now the Riders are getting back into a routine after their long break due to COVID-19. He’s optimistic the program will have continued success.

Speaking of success it doesn’t get any better in the valley than Steubenville Big Red when you’re talking high school football. Reno Saccoccia is putting his team through phase two of their reconditioning program and right now he tells us he’s hopeful the football season will start as planned.

“It’s very important for us right now,” said Saccoccia. Even the little league baseball and the soccer and all that stuff because if that stuff goes along good then we’ll be able to pick up where they leave off. So it’s real important for us now that everyone that is participating in something now is participating with success.”

Big Red is doing their part by practicing in pods of 10 to keep their athletes safe.