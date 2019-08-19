Steubenville Big Red 2019 High School Football Season Preview

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — After playing in the state title game in three straight seasons, Steubenville Big Red fell in the second round of the playoffs last season

However, with a number of key contributors returning, the squad looks to get back to the promise land.

Heading into his 37th season as the Big Red Head Coach, Reno Saccoccia knows what happened in the past does not matter. The focus has to be on this year’s team.

“I really don’t think a whole lot about last year,” said Saccoccia.

The return of 14 lettermen will help Coach Saccoccia erase the bad memories of last year’s early playoff exit.

That includes senior Running Back Tayveon Crawford who was the Division IV Eastern District Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Crawford ran for 1,414 yards with 14 touchdowns. Senior Joe Brown and sophomore Rodney James join Crawford in the backfield.

Senior David Tuttle returns at Fullback with junior Nico Kausky and Kaziah Richmond.

Senior Randy Mitchell and junior Cade Kernahan are battling it out for QB1.

Stone Biacco , Jarod Roberts, Aaron Ferguson, Deombre Anderson, Deavin Martinough and Nasari Lucious Jackson will be this year’s Wide Receivers.

At Tight End Coach Saccoccia has juniors Isaiah McCartney and Noah Howarth and sophomore Brandon Kinney.

Across the line, they have seniors Keyshawn Wilson and Terrance Norris at the Tackles, juniors Keith Bodnar and Keyon Montgomery at the Guards with junior Eli Burgy at Center.

“What I like about the offensive side right now is the amount of people we are working with,” said Coach Saccoccia. “We have a lot of guys learning what we are doing.”

The anchor on the defensive side of the ball will be sophomore Middle Linebacker Brandon Kinney.

Howarth, Mitchell, Anderson Martinough and Lucious-Jackson is this year’s Defensive Backs.

“We’re trying to build depth and make everybody feel apart of the team,” said Coach Saccoccia. “I think the more you feel apart of the team, I think the better work you do.”

Big Red opens the season August 29 when they host Taylor Allderdice.