High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Steubenville Big Red, Oil & Gas Safety Supply Team Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Our choice for our Oil & Gas Safety Supply team of the week for week two of the season, Steubenville Big Red.

The Big Red wiped out New Philadelphia winning 41-7. The Red defense held the Quakers to just 83 total yards of offense and forced four turn overs. While on offense they churned out 506 total yards, with 300 coming on the ground led by Rodney James junior with 148 yards and a pair of scores. With the win Big Red improves to 2-0 on the season, they return to action this Friday when they host Wheeling Park at Harding Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter