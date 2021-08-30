Steubenville Big Red, Oil & Gas Safety Supply Team Of The Week

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Our choice for our Oil & Gas Safety Supply team of the week for week two of the season, Steubenville Big Red.

The Big Red wiped out New Philadelphia winning 41-7. The Red defense held the Quakers to just 83 total yards of offense and forced four turn overs. While on offense they churned out 506 total yards, with 300 coming on the ground led by Rodney James junior with 148 yards and a pair of scores. With the win Big Red improves to 2-0 on the season, they return to action this Friday when they host Wheeling Park at Harding Stadium.