For the fourth time in school history Steubenville has won an Ohio High School Football State Championship.

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2006 BIG RED FOOTBALL ARE OHIO HSFB STATE CHAMPS!!!— Jordan Crammer (@jcrammsWTRF) December 2, 2017

Big Red were able to defeat Clinton-Massie 50-36 to bring home the title. The team finishes the season with a perfect 15-0 record, their third in school history.

This is Steubenville’s first state title since winning back to back championships in 05 & 06.