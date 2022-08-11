Steubenville, OH. (WTRF) – Will it be an uphill battle for the 2022 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders? The program is one that welcomes in a new coach – Eric Meek. Meek has a myriad of experience in the OVAC previously being the head coach for teams like Toronto and Weir High. He feels he’s getting through the ice – breaking phase with his team accordingly.

“We’re just trying to develop the culture that we want. Every day; one day at a time. You know, getting through the first time being under a new coaching staff. So, kids are doing great and we’re looking forward to a great season,” Meek said.

The Crusaders had only three wins on the season in 2021 and one of its biggest problems was a lack of offense in its losses.

“We’ve got to find that big play ability which I think was lacking. We’ve got to do what is smart as coaches and what we ask the kids to do,” Meek said.

“I honestly think it was due to lack of conditioning. That really gets to a team when you have such small numbers and you’re playing much bigger teams that can substitute in and out while we’re gassed by the third and fourth quarter because we’ve been playing so much but hopefully we can be better this year than that,” Senior QB Andrew Dorsey said.

“We’ve jut got to practice protecting our quarterback mainly because on most of the turnovers, the quarterback kept getting sacked and that’s what was causing the downs for getting the ball out there,” Senior DB Manny Napoleon said.

Dorsey, very excited for his senior season, feels like he has that protection.

“I think we’ll be very explosive on both sides of the ball. Our defense should be killer and our offensive line should be able to handle anything that comes our way,” Dorsey said.

The Crusaders first game is versus Mathews on the road.