BREAKING: I-470 shut down due to semi truck accident near Mile Marker 3
Steubenville Catholic Central Downs Trinity Christian

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders hosted Trinity Christian on Saturday. Steubenville Central was leading 7-0, when an interception by Anthony LeFever would place the Crusaders in scoring position again. A few plays later, Jefferry Dawson would take the ball 7 yards for the score, giving the Crusaders a 13-0 lead. Dawson was just getting started. He then carried the ball 52 yards for another touchdown, putting Steubenville Central up 20-0. The Crusaders would go on to win big 37-7, improving to 4-4 on the season. The Crusaders will take on Madonna on the road next on Oct. 26th.

