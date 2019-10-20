Steubenville Catholic Central Downs Trinity Christian

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)After No. 5 Oklahoma downed rival Texas last week, coach Lincoln Riley said a true test for the Sooners would be how they bounced back from that emotional game to face West Virginia as the heavy favorite.

Riley was pleased with the results. Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores and the Sooners cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.