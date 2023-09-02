STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Crusader relied on their defense en route to a 28-14 victory over Bishop Rosecrans at home.
Next Saturday Steubenville Central stays at home to play St. John.
by: Dugan Lloyd
