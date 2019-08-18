Breaking News
Steubenville Central Crusaders 2019 Football Season Preview

Sports
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville Central has a new look for the 2019 season as Tony Agresta takes over the head coaching position.

Coach Agresta comes to Steubenville Central from Northlake Christian School in Louisiana where in nine seasons he went 63-48, going to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons.

Now he hopes to do the same with Catholic Central as he makes this his program.

“You want your team to be a disciplined football team, so we are working hard with things on-and-off the field to build discipline into our young men and not only prepare them for football, but prepare them for adult life as well,” said Coach Agresta.

Offensively, Coach Agresta likes to run a double Tight End set. Look for seniors Anthony Simmons and Cole Maragos there with senior Alex Ialenti also seeing time if he’s not at Right Tackle.

Junior Ryan Gorman will take over the starting Quarterback duties, although he has not played since the 7th grade.

Senior Jayden Keeder will get the majority of the carries out of the backfield at Running Back while fellow seniors Anthony Lefever and Jeffery Dawson play some backup.

Anthony Sprochi tops off the offensive as the starting Wide Receiver threat.

“It is all new for them,” said Coach Agresta. “The terminology is new, the systems [are] new, the approach is new and they have embraced it and I can’t say anything but positive things about the young men.”

The Crusaders will play a 4-3 on defense with Sam Ialenti at Linebacker.

Lafever, Dawson and Sprochi will all play in the backfield on defense.

Coach Agresta opens his his first season at Catholic Central on August 31 when the Crusaders host Africentric Early College.

