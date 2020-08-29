Steubenville Rolls Past Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) – Reno Saccoccia opened his 50th year in coaching with a convincing 40-13 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Stambauch Stadium.

Rodney James scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns to give Big Red a 14-0 lead after one, and they never looked back.

After Mooney cut the lead to 14-6 in the second quarter, Spencer Ostovich went 61 yards to push Big Red’s lead back to 21-6. A Cade Kernahan to Brandon Kinney touchdown pass pushed the lead to 28-6.

Big Red will host Dover next Friday at Harding Stadium.