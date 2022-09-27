WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – . As we head into week seven of the high school football season, nine teams are still unbeaten. One of those teams the Steubenville Big Red.

Big Red moved to 6-0 with their 69-28 win over Wheeling Park, Friday. And they are our Ohio Valley team of the week. Steubenville finished with nearly 700 yards of total offense with 488 yards on the ground as Gavin Bozica ran for 192 yards and three scores and Savier Faulks ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries.

Big Red stays atop the division four region 15 standings. Next up for Reno Saccoccia’s team is a home meeting with Linsly this Friday.