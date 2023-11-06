STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The high school football playoffs keep rolling along this week in Ohio with the regional semifinals. Steubenville will battle Indian Valley in St.Clairsville.

Big Red head coach Reno Saccoccia recently learned he will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame next June. Reno definitely has a hall of fame resume he’s the all-time wins leader in Ohio with 423 and counting, and he has Big Red in the playoffs for the 23rd straight year.

He has guided Steubenville to four state championships and five state runner-up finishes. He’s already a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.