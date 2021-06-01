Stingrays Keep Pace in Playoff Race with 3-1 Win Over Wheeling

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays are making their push to be a playoff team in 2020-21, and unfortunately, the Wheeling Nailers were on the receiving end of that on Tuesday night. South Carolina got a 29-save effort from reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week Hunter Shepard, as well as a power play goal late in the second period by Mark Cooper for a 3-1 win on home ice. Patrick Watling scored the lone goal for Wheeling.



The two teams played to a scoreless first period, before things started to open up in the second. South Carolina got on the board first at the 3:28 mark of the middle frame. Dylan Steman slithered a feed across the slot to Matthew Weis, who lifted his shot up and in from the left side. The Nailers responded four minutes later to pull even. Patrick Watling and Michael Prapavessis exchanged passes at the blueline, with Watling ultimately blasting in a slap shot along the ice. A power play goal with 3:29 to go put the Stingrays back in the lead. Max Gottlieb let a shot go from high in the zone and got a deflection from Mark Cooper to turn on the red light.



South Carolina fended off a 13-shot attack by Wheeling in the third period and tacked on an insurance goal for the 3-1 final. Dan DeSalvo dished a pass through the slot to Cole Ully, who swept in a shot from the right circle.



Hunter Shepard earned his fourth straight victory for the Stingrays, as he turned aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Tommy Nappier had another good outing for the Nailers, as he made 27 saves on 30 shots in the defeat.



The Nailers will play their final two games of the 2020-21 season on home ice this weekend.