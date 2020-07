WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Stogies used a five-run second inning to pull away from Jefferson County Elite Tuesday night, on their way to a 12-5 win.

In the second inning , Trevor Thomas hit a three-run homerun off the foul pole in left to give Wheeling a 6-1 lead. Three batters later Michael Toepher hit a two-run shot to left center for an 8-1 advantage.

The same two teams will meet again Wednesday night, this time in Steubenville.