WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Stogies improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 10-2 win over St.Clairsville, Wednesday night.

Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Stogies would erupt for eight runs to take control of the game.

The same two teams will meet Tuesday at Memorial Park in St.Clairsville.