ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville turned a nine point third quarter game into a 76-53 blowout win over Martins Ferry, Tuesday night on John Jenkins Court.

The Red Devils out scored the Purple Riders 26-12 in the final frame. Drew Sefsick led the way for the Red Devils with a game-high 21 points. Colin Oberdick added 14 and Ryan McCort dropped in 12.

Logan Smith paced Martins Ferry with 15. The win gives St.Clairsville the season sweep of their Belmont county rival.