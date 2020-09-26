Strong First Half Leads Park Past Linsly

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored early an often in the opening half of their first ever meeting with Linsly, on their way to a 56-20 win.

Park led 35-13 at the half thanks in part to three Beau Heller touchdown passes. Heller finished the night 14-22 for 363 yards and four touchdown passes and a rushing score.

Stevie Mitchell added 161 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

Linsly quarterback Hunter Kelley finished the night with three touchdown passes.

Park improves to 3-1 while the Cadets slip to 2-2.