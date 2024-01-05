BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – Leading by just one, 42-41 after three the Bridgeport Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter to down Edison 63-49.
The fourth quarter effort was led by freshman Jaleel Vincent who led all scorers with 28 points.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
