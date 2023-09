SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire used a strong second-half to rally past Shadyside Friday night.

Trailing 12-7 to the Tigers at the break the Big Reds scored 35 unanswered in the second half to win 42-12.

That gives Bellaire their first win on the season , they host 0-4 Cambridge next Saturday. The Tigers now also 1-3 visit Brownsville, Pa.