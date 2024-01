BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Trailing 30-21 early in the third quarter Monday night at home to Martins Ferry, Bellaire took control by closing the quarter on an 18-4 run.

That run gave them a 39-34 lead after three on their way to a 60-46 win over the Purple Riders.

Rhyan O’Grady scored ten of the her game-high 18 points in the third to help spark the run.

Zara Harveth added 16 for the Lady Reds. Lindsay Best led Martins Ferry with 14 and Danielle Lude added 11.