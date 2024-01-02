WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Cadets used a strong second half performance to march past Wheeling Central Tuesday night in East Wheeling.

Trailing 38-31 at the half, Linsly out scored the Maroon Knights 31-15 in the second half. They held Central to just six points in the third quarter.

Will Taylor and Ruben Salazar each had 17 points to lead the Cadets.

Eli Sancomb led Central and all-scorers with 19 points. The loss is Central’s first of the season as they slip to 8-1 and Linsly improves to 8-0.