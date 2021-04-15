Strong Second Quarter Helps Lift Park Past Brooke

WELLSBURG,W.Va. – (WTRF) – Wheeling Park outscored Brooke 31-15 in the second quarter of their game Thursday night on their way to a 75-54 victory.

Park led just 14-10 after the first quarter before their strong performance in the second quarter.

Avery Lee and Brett Phillips led the Patriots with 17 points each while Beau Heller added 15. DJ Saunders had 13 points and assists and Shaheed Jackson added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Alex Isinghood led the Bruins and all scorers with 23 points, Cole Sperlazza had 13.