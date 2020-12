MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local erased a seven point halftime deficit to Harrison Central by out scoring the Huskies 22-12 in the third quarter, on their way to a 68-65 win.

The Jets finished with three players in double-figures led by Luke Merritt with 19, Andrew Martin added 15 and Liam Vinskovich dropped in 14.

Harrison’s Kobe Mitchell led all scorers with 40 points, he had 20 in each half.