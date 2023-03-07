CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Leading just 34-29 at half over Pendleton County in their class “A” state quarterfinal Cameron turned things up in the third quarter.

The Dragons out scored the Wildcats 32-11 in the third on their way to a 79-59 win.

Ashlynn Van Tassell led the way with 36 points and 21 rebounds. Maci Neely added 17 points, six rebounds and seven steals.

Pendleton’s Ana Young led all-scorers with 43 points.

Next up the Dragons will face Webster County Friday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.