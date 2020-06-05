Summer Baseball Coming Soon

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When the American Legion baseball season was canceled, it left several area teams wondering how they could still play. The answer has come as independent teams, as now Wheeling Post 1 will play as the Wheeling Stogies.

The name Stogies is in honor of the professional minor league team that played in Wheeling from 1877-1934 in various leagues.

They will be joined by several other traditional legion squads also playing as independent teams. Wheeling manager Jon-Michael Brunner said, “I think the valley did a really good job coming together and really getting the kids an opportunity to play in a safe manner.”

Wheeling’s schedule includes games against teams from Moundsville, Weirton, New Martinsville, St.Clairsville, Barnesville and Steubenville along with others.

Wheeling’s first game is June 30 at St.Clairsville.