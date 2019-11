WHEELING, W. VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers were down, but not out on Sunday afternoon, as they came back from as many as three goals to stun the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-5 in overtime at WesBanco Arena. Jan Drozg and Cam Brown both notched two goals and two assists, with Brown netting the winning goal, as Wheeling began an 11-game stretch against the Central Division on a positive note.

The Nailers got on the scoreboard first, but the remainder of the opening period belonged to Fort Wayne, who responded with three goals. Wheeling put tons of pressure on in the opening minutes and got rewarded, when Jan Drozg swiped in a shot from the left circle. The Komets drew even less than four minutes later, as Alan Lyszczarczyk deposited the rebound of Brad Shaw's shot from the right side. With under three minutes remaining in the stanza, Fort Wayne took the lead, as Taylor Ross fed Brad Morrison for a one-timer from below the right circle. Stephen Baylis added insurance, when he poked in the rebound of Brad Ross' initial attempt.