Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays

WHEELING- On this week’s 7 Sports Sunday Show, Jeremy Hays, the owner and creator of Fadeaway Fitness sits down with 7News sports anchor, Caroline Peters. Hays is a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he played basketball. Fadeaway Fitness works with local athletes in the Ohio Valley and surrounding areas. Hays looks to help each individual athlete with their speed, agility, and skills. During the interview Hays talks about his upcoming summer camps that are open to the public. Those interested in signing up for the upcoming summer camps can contact Jeremy by email at fadeawayfitnessllc@gmail.com or on social media @Fadeawayfit.