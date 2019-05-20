Sunday sit-down with Magnolia Track and Field

The Magnolia Track and Field team won state-runner up in Class A at the 2019 W.Va. state track meet this past weekend in Charleston, W.Va.

Magnolia’s head track coach, Travis Emch, and runners Spencer Shepherd and Pat Mirandy joined 7 Sports Anchor, Caroline Peters on the 7 Sports Sunday Show. Spencer Shepherd claimed the state title in the boys 800 meter dash in class A and Mirandy placed first in the 400 meter dash. In the interview, the runners talk about the competition at the state track meet, the feeling of finishing in 2nd place, and how they’ve enjoyed their time as student athletes at Magnolia High School. Coach Emch talks about what he has valued most from his players over these past few years.