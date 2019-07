WHEELING- The 59th WV open finals took place today. In the women's open singles final, no. 1 seed Joelle Kissell, from Hostetetter, PA, battled Ashley Wong from Wexford, Pa. Wong would take the 3-0 lead in the first set, but Kissell would make a big comeback and win the first set. Long would then win the second set.

In the third set, Kissell would go on an impressive 6-0 run and claim the title. After the women's finals, Debbie Pickens was awarded the USTA Middle States Adult Volunteer of the Year award.