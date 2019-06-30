Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders

WHEELING- This past weekend the West Virginia Roughriders defeated the Carolina Energy 55-29 in the American Arena League Championship game, finishing the season 13-0. 7News Sports Anchor, Caroline Peters sits down with the head coach of the Roughriders, Mook Zimmerman, the organization’s owner, Gregg Fornario, and Larry Beavers Jr.

The Roughriders talk about what bringing a championship back to the Ohio Valley means to their organization, how they were able to win, and what is next in store for the team.

