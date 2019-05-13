Sunday sit-down with Wheeling Central Lacrosse

The West Virginia Roughriders held a meet and greet on June 5th at Vegabond Kitchen in Wheeling, W. Va. During the meet and greet, fans were able to ask the athletes questions. The Roughriders talked about how they are enjoying their first season in the Ohio Valley. The Roughriders said they hope to bring back a championship to Wheeling. Their first playoff game is this Saturday at WesBanco Arena at 7 p.m. The Roughriders host the Jersey Flight.