Sunday sit-down with Wheeling Central Lacrosse

On the Seven Sports Sunday show, the Wheeling Central Lacrosse team joined 7 sports anchor, Caroline Peters. The team talked about their 18-8 victory over the Wheeling Park Patriots on Friday. After defeating Wheeling Park, the Knights nitched a spot in the W.Va. Championship game against Spring Mills in Charleston on Saturday, May 18th. In the interview, the Maroon Knights talk about how they’ve developed as a team, and how they work together to claim success. Since gaining a lacrosse team 12 years ago, Wheeling Central has claimed two state championships.