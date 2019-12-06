Super Six Weekend Kicks Off

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2019 Super Six weekend officially kicked off Thursday at the Highlands Event Center. With the annual kick-off banquet.

This is the 26th year the West Virginia high school football state championships have been held in Wheeling. SSAC board members, school representatives, sponsors, city and county officials and volunteers were all recognized. SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan says it’s a weekend he always looks forward to.

Dolan said, ” It’s a great weekend, especially for the six schools that are in you’ve worked so hard for four months just in the season the whole year getting ready from last year, it builds to this weekend. I know those six communities are excited and being from Wheeling I’m excited cause it’s nice for Wheeling to be able to show off all the great parts that they have.”

The Super Six kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.