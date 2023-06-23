WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Super Six football state championships turn 30 this year and its also the final year of the current contract. And going forward the championship games will be under new leadership.

Greg Stewart and Dwaine Rodgers will wrap up their 15-year run as co-directors with the 2023 games. Following this year Wheeling Park athletic director Chris Daugherty and Ohio County assistant superintendent Rick Jones will take over. It will be Daugherty and Jones who will make Wheeling’s bid to the WVSSAC, to keep the games. Daugherty says one of the biggest elements will be whether or not the community still wants to support and have this event.

“At the end of the day the community is what makes this go,” said Daugherty. “It takes a lot of effort a lot of volunteer effort it takes a lot of money donations and those things have to be in line for us to go and say were going to bid on this and we have every thing in line that’s been here for 30 years.

Daugherty knows they will have competition , with WVU expected to try to bring the games to Morgantown , Huntington and Bluefield are also expected to make a bid. But he feels it would be hard for another community to take the games from Wheeling.

“I don’t know what more we could do, I don’t know what more anyone could do to elevate. It’s maintaining now and that’s a job to maintain the excellence that’s been created through many community leaders and people that care about high school sports in the Valley. “

Daugherty also knows first hand what it means to play in the super six at Wheeling Island stadium after leading the Patriots to the 2015 triple – A state championship.

“Putting our best foot forward both as a community and a school system is the most important thing we want people to leave Wheeling going wow that was excellent.”