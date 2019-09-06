Talk to experts after scoring big win with NFL gambling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The NFL is in full swing after Green Bay and Chicago kicked off the 2019 regular-season Thursday evening.

About 40 million Americans across the country puts their money where their mouth is every football season.

That number is only increasing and with more players equals bigger winnings.

So we ask, what would you do with your NFL gambling winnings if you won big?

Most first reactions would be to splurge or go on a luxurious vacation.

However, wealth management experts encourage winners to base their actions on their current priorities.

What are your objectives? Is it something that you want to pay some debt off? Maybe you have some credit card debt or some things you want to pay off. Naturally, you want to address that first.

Jason Haswell, Senior Wealth Advisor of The Monteverde Group

