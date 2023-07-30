WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just a day after winning the West Virginia Region, ‘Herd That’ was back in action Sunday against the winner of the Syracuse Region: ‘Boeheim’s Army’.

After trailing 38-33 at the half, ‘Herd That’ ripped off a 17-point run in the 3rd quarter which positioned them to close the game out with a 88-71 win. Rob Gray led the scoring for them with 20 points.

They’ll travel to Philadelphia to play ‘Heartfire’ at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for a spot in the million-dollar championship game.