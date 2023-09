CADIZ, OHIO(WTRF)– The DeFelice Brothers Pizza Team of the Week goes to the Harrison Central Huskies! After dominating the then-unbeaten Union Local Jets 49-6, the Huskies moved to 3-1.

Harrison Central ran for over 200 yards while throwing for another 110. This win was a reversal of last year’s 48-14 blowout win from the Jets.

Next Friday, they play East Liverpool at home.