WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Entering last Friday, University went into Wheeling Island Stadium as the underdog. After a defensive battle, they found themselves tied at 14 with a 35-yard field goal attempt. From there John Coleman knocked it through as the final seconds wore off the clock to win 17-14.

The win bumped the Hawks up to 2-2 on their season and gave Wheeling Park their first loss of the year.