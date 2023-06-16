WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Beast of the East baseball tournament will celebrate it’s 35th year with this year’s tournament, but not with the normal number of teams.

Only 24 teams are entered, just like the first tournament in 1988.

Beast co-director Bo McConnaughy said the reason the numbers are low this is due to an issue with their website.

” We got hacked backed in late December we didn’t know about it “, McConnaughy said. “We lost our domain and we had trouble getting the domain back. We didn’t get it back up until late March and by then all the teams that usually come had already signed up in December and January.”

Even with the lower numbers this year McConnaughy says there are no plans to end the tournament.

This years tournaments runs June 29 – July 2.