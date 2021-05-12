Teams Notice The Difference Between Courses At Oglebay

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Two days are in the books at the NCAA Division III men’s golf national championship at the Speidel golf club at Oglebay. For anyone who frequently golfs there, they notice the difference in the challenge between its two courses. The distinction has been noticed from the more than 35 teams competing as well.

The Speidel Golf Club features two different courses known as the Arnold Palmer and Robert Trent Jones respectively. Robert Trent Jones is nearly thirty years older.

“The Jones built and opened in 1970″, said Danny Ackerman, General Manager of Oglebay golf operations. ” A lot of the drainage goes with the lay of the land and the slope of the land and the Greens are what we call Pia Anna and bent grass so the greens have quite a bit of slope to them so they’re pretty tricky.”

The discrepancy between the two courses was noticed by a team like the West Minster Titans who not only planned accordingly but also advanced to the second round of competition for its first time.

” There was a lot of tricky pins on the Jones Course” , said Westminster’s Michael Bell. “The Palmer Course was still tricky but the pins were a lot easier probably today an the wind was just completely different. It was howling on the Jones Course yesterday and then on the Palmer course it kind of died down for us.”

Illinois Wesleyan is your overall team leader at plus 12 they have a five stroke lead over Methodist heading into round three.

