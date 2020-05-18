Tennis courts to reopen Tuesday in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is allowing tennis courts to reopen at noon on Tuesday.

Therefore, pickleball and tennis can resume. However, individuals playing tennis will be limited to only single matches.

Assistant City Manager, Bill Lanham, encourages residents to follow guidelines set by health officials and take the necessary precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

People need to be aware that the high-touch areas at the facilities, such as the gates to enter the courts, will not be regularly sanitized nor will there be hand sanitizer onsite, so visitors may want to bring their own hand sanitizer. The City can’t emphasize enough the need for social distancing. We are relying on the people using the facilities to adhere to the policies and procedures set forth in order to remain safe and healthy while enjoying these outdoor venues. Bill Lanham, Assistant City Manager – City of Wheeling

