Texas head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday according to CBS Sports

Beard, was arrested on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member.

CBS Sports says police responded to a “disturbance hot shot,” at 12:15 a.m Monday morning.

Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns after a six-year run at Texas Tech, where he compiled a 112-55 record.

WVU will face Texas in Morgantown on January 21

This is a developing story; stick with WTRF for updates.