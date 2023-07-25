WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It was a packed house Tuesday night over at WesBanco Arena, as people from all over the Ohio Valley are here in the Friendly City this week to watch The Basketball Tournament (TBT.)

This is a tournament that is normally in Charleston, so people are really excited that the games are being played here in Wheeling.

It’s attracting people who already live in the Ohio Valley, but also out of town visitors traveling with the teams.

Wheeling is using that as an opportunity to show off its amenities to potential first-time visitors.

“Any new event that’s coming into town is great for the community and it’s great to also showcase the wonderful city we live in. So, we have people coming from all parts of the country here to watch these games as they’re competing for $1,000,000.” Kelly Tucker – Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

“You know, it’s a like a national brand, you know, And, you know, for Wheeling to host it is great.” Steve Muenze, Wheeling Resident

Basketball games are going on all week long.