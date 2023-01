BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Union Local Jet boys basketball team hosted the Bellaire Big Reds.

After the 1st, Bellaire led the game 24-8.

The Jets couldn’t keep up as Big Red pulled away.

At halftime Bellaire kept the lead 40-22.

The Union Local Jets fell to Bellaire 75-62.

#3 MacMac Pettigrew led Bellaire with twenty-three points.

#14 Mayson Sochor led with ten rebounds.

For Union Local, #0 Dre Saunders put up sixteen points and #35 Easton Ditzler led the team with five rebounds.