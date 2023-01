BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)— The undefeated Bellaire Big Reds hosted the 3-7 Cambridge Bobcats.

At halftime the Bobcats had the lead 38-31.

However, Bellaire didn’t let it stay that way for long.

The Big Reds defeat the Bobcats 71-59 and keep their winning streak.

They now have a record of 11-0.